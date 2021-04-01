BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $79.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.76% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “BancFirst Corporation is a bank holding company for BancFirst. BancFirst Corporation also owns 100% of the common securities of BFC Capital Trust I, and First State Bank. BancFirst’s strategy focuses on providing a full range of commercial banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses both in the non-metropolitan trade centers and the metropolitan markets. BancFirst operates as a super community bank, managing their community banking offices on a decentralized basis, which permits them to be responsive to local customer needs. “

BancFirst stock opened at $70.69 on Tuesday. BancFirst has a 52-week low of $28.56 and a 52-week high of $77.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.06.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $114.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.85 million. BancFirst had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 21.31%. On average, equities research analysts predict that BancFirst will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Kelly Foster sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total value of $151,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ken Starks sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.84, for a total value of $258,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 141,266 shares of company stock worth $9,428,486. 38.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BANF. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of BancFirst by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,083,484 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359,186 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in BancFirst in the fourth quarter worth $13,832,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 34.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 636,612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,219,000 after acquiring an additional 164,677 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in BancFirst during the fourth quarter valued at $2,479,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in BancFirst during the third quarter valued at $1,683,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.80% of the company’s stock.

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

