BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Upgraded to Buy by Benchmark

Benchmark upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $54.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on BLFS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $35.50 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.10.

BLFS opened at $36.00 on Monday. BioLife Solutions has a twelve month low of $8.83 and a twelve month high of $47.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.98. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -49.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 1.55.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). BioLife Solutions had a return on equity of 0.53% and a net margin of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $14.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BioLife Solutions will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael Rice sold 9,917 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $412,051.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,740,208.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Todd Berard sold 2,120 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $74,221.20. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 72,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,546,977.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 457,639 shares of company stock valued at $18,533,719 in the last quarter. 22.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLFS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 82.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,111,337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,162,000 after buying an additional 503,659 shares during the last quarter. Tower House Partners LLP acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $18,872,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $17,934,000. Iron Triangle Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,341,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,684,000. 67.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

