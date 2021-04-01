Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms Buy Rating for Zegona Communications (LON:ZEG)

Canaccord Genuity reissued their buy rating on shares of Zegona Communications (LON:ZEG) in a report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a GBX 160 ($2.09) target price on the stock.

Shares of LON:ZEG opened at GBX 134.50 ($1.76) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £294.51 million and a PE ratio of 16.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 96.80 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 105.19. Zegona Communications has a fifty-two week low of GBX 80 ($1.05) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 139.50 ($1.82). The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33.

Get Zegona Communications alerts:

Zegona Communications Company Profile

Zegona Communications plc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Northern Spain. It serves approximately 715,000 residential customers and companies. The company is also involved in financing business. Zegona Communications plc was founded in 1995 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Zegona Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zegona Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.