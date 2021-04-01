Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms Buy Rating for Zegona Communications (LON:ZEG)

Canaccord Genuity reissued their buy rating on shares of Zegona Communications (LON:ZEG) in a report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a GBX 160 ($2.09) target price on the stock.
Shares of LON:ZEG opened at GBX 134.50 ($1.76) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £294.51 million and a PE ratio of 16.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 96.80 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 105.19. Zegona Communications has a fifty-two week low of GBX 80 ($1.05) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 139.50 ($1.82). The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33.
Zegona Communications Company Profile
