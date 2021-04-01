Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target Lowered to $535.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $570.00 to $535.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the software company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.54% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $523.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $539.68.

ADBE opened at $475.37 on Tuesday. Adobe has a twelve month low of $289.71 and a twelve month high of $536.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $462.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $476.25. The company has a market cap of $228.04 billion, a PE ratio of 43.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to buy up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.07, for a total value of $277,842.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,162,303.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 80,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total transaction of $38,175,967.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,558 shares of company stock valued at $52,990,341 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 634 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,980 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,881 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,846,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 1,268 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestline Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 166.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 2,000 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 5,032 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

