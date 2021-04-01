Wells Fargo & Company Begins Coverage on Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $110.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AMBA. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ambarella from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Ambarella from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Ambarella from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ambarella presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $104.21.

Ambarella stock opened at $100.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -57.04 and a beta of 1.49. Ambarella has a fifty-two week low of $43.69 and a fifty-two week high of $137.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.87.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $62.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.67 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 27.64% and a negative return on equity of 12.74%. Ambarella’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ambarella will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ambarella news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 41,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $4,685,856.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 3,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $369,712.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,461 shares of company stock worth $9,124,710 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SWS Partners boosted its holdings in Ambarella by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. SWS Partners now owns 26,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the 4th quarter worth about $786,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the 4th quarter worth about $880,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 290.0% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 341,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,339,000 after acquiring an additional 253,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the 4th quarter worth about $30,222,000. 72.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

