Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aptinyx Inc. is a bio-pharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of NYX-2925, NYX-783 and NYX-458 which are in clinical stage. Aptinyx Inc. is based in IL, United States. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Aptinyx from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.32.

Shares of NASDAQ APTX opened at $3.00 on Monday. Aptinyx has a fifty-two week low of $1.91 and a fifty-two week high of $6.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.52. The stock has a market cap of $200.67 million, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.47.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.04. Aptinyx had a negative net margin of 2,108.05% and a negative return on equity of 46.43%. Analysts expect that Aptinyx will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTX. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Aptinyx by 126.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 26,120 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Aptinyx by 28.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,511,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,488,000 after acquiring an additional 556,155 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Aptinyx by 14.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 311,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 40,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Aptinyx by 33.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 208,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 52,422 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Aptinyx by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 72,000 shares during the period. 43.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. The company is developing NYX-2925, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for treating fibromyalgia.

