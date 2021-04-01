Northland Securities Reaffirms Buy Rating for Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID)

Northland Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) in a research report released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avid Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 12th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Avid Technology from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Avid Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Avid Technology from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.40.

Shares of AVID opened at $21.11 on Monday. Avid Technology has a fifty-two week low of $4.67 and a fifty-two week high of $24.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.63. The company has a market cap of $939.18 million, a P/E ratio of 49.09 and a beta of 1.30.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. Avid Technology had a net margin of 5.19% and a negative return on equity of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $104.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.14 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Avid Technology will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Timothy Claman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total value of $104,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 99,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,092,632.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kenneth L. Gayron sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $58,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 291,570 shares in the company, valued at $5,650,626.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,000 shares of company stock worth $684,140 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Avid Technology by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 71,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Avid Technology during the 4th quarter worth $441,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Avid Technology by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 106,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 36,600 shares during the period. Parian Global Management LP acquired a new stake in Avid Technology during the 4th quarter worth $2,076,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Avid Technology during the 4th quarter worth $2,885,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.32% of the company’s stock.

About Avid Technology

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

