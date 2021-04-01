Comparing IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) & Corvus Gold (NASDAQ:KOR)

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) and Corvus Gold (NASDAQ:KOR) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

51.4% of IAMGOLD shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.1% of Corvus Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 8.4% of Corvus Gold shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares IAMGOLD and Corvus Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IAMGOLD -31.53% 2.79% 1.70% Corvus Gold N/A -119.12% -111.39%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for IAMGOLD and Corvus Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IAMGOLD 1 5 6 0 2.42 Corvus Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A

IAMGOLD presently has a consensus target price of $5.96, suggesting a potential upside of 100.04%. Given IAMGOLD’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe IAMGOLD is more favorable than Corvus Gold.

Volatility & Risk

IAMGOLD has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Corvus Gold has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares IAMGOLD and Corvus Gold’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IAMGOLD $1.07 billion 1.33 -$412.60 million ($0.04) -74.50 Corvus Gold N/A N/A -$12.10 million ($0.10) -17.90

Corvus Gold has lower revenue, but higher earnings than IAMGOLD. IAMGOLD is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Corvus Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

IAMGOLD beats Corvus Gold on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada. Its exploration and development projects include the Boto gold project in Senegal; the Diakha-Siribaya gold project in Mali; the Pitangui project in Brazil; the CÃ´tÃ© gold project in Ontario; and the Karita gold project in Guinea, as well as holds interest in the Loma Larga, a gold, silver, and copper project in southern Ecuador. IAMGOLD Corporation was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Corvus Gold

Corvus Gold, Inc. mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

