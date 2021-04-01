$19.50 Million in Sales Expected for Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) to report $19.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Athenex’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $27.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $11.60 million. Athenex posted sales of $46.94 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 58.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Athenex will report full-year sales of $117.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $92.30 million to $151.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $106.13 million, with estimates ranging from $91.00 million to $130.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Athenex.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.09). Athenex had a negative net margin of 75.45% and a negative return on equity of 66.12%.

A number of analysts have commented on ATNX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Athenex in a report on Monday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (down from $29.00) on shares of Athenex in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of Athenex in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Athenex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.67.

In related news, insider William Wei Zuo sold 419,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total transaction of $1,898,088.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 142,883 shares in the company, valued at $645,831.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Athenex by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 31,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Athenex by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 461,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,101,000 after purchasing an additional 58,470 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Athenex by 120.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 19,051 shares during the last quarter. Old Well Partners LLC bought a new position in Athenex during the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Athenex by 439.4% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 113,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 92,532 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATNX stock opened at $4.30 on Thursday. Athenex has a 12 month low of $3.93 and a 12 month high of $15.24. The stock has a market cap of $401.86 million, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.21.

Athenex Company Profile

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

