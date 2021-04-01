LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Shares Gap Down to $195.63

Shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $195.63, but opened at $184.65. LHC Group shares last traded at $182.77, with a volume of 534 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of LHC Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of LHC Group from $245.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of LHC Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.11.

Get LHC Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.97.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $532.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.67 million. Analysts predict that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in LHC Group in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of LHC Group by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of LHC Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of LHC Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LHC Group during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

About LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG)

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

Featured Article: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.