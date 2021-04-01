The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Shares Gap Down to $25.99

The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.99, but opened at $24.88. The Aaron’s shares last traded at $25.30, with a volume of 102 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AAN. Raymond James began coverage on shares of The Aaron’s in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Aaron’s in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Aaron’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of The Aaron’s in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of The Aaron’s in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Aaron’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Get The Aaron's alerts:

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.64. The company has a market cap of $878.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $430.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.50 million. Sell-side analysts predict that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. The Aaron’s’s payout ratio is currently 20.20%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of The Aaron’s by 11.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,286,000 after buying an additional 8,666 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Aaron’s by 5.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 274,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,456,000 after purchasing an additional 13,762 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in The Aaron’s by 22.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in The Aaron’s by 128.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 14,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in The Aaron’s by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares during the last quarter.

The Aaron’s Company Profile (NYSE:AAN)

The Aarons Company Inc provides lease-to-own and purchase solutions. The company engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,300 Company-operated and franchised stores in the United States and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform.

Read More: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for The Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.