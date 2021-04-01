Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

ARKAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Arkema in a research note on Monday, December 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Arkema in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Redburn Partners cut shares of Arkema from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arkema from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Arkema from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARKAY opened at $121.95 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Arkema has a 1 year low of $65.08 and a 1 year high of $124.99.

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, and Coating Solutions. Its products include acrylics, coating resins, electroactive polymers, fluorochemicals, fluoropolymers, functional polyolefins, hydrazine hydrate, hydrogen peroxide, molecular sieves, organic peroxide, oxygenated solvents, polyetherketoneketone, plastic additives, polymethyl methacrylate resins and sheets, rheology additives, solutions for glass coating, specialty adhesives, specialty polyamides, surfactants and additives, technical fluids, and thiochemicals.

