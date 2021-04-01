Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Lifted to “Outperform” at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on RTOKY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Rentokil Initial from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Peel Hunt upgraded Rentokil Initial to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Rentokil Initial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rentokil Initial has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.00.

OTCMKTS:RTOKY opened at $34.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.05. Rentokil Initial has a one year low of $22.28 and a one year high of $37.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.15. The stock has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.17 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.356 per share. This represents a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th.

Rentokil Initial Company Profile

Rentokil Initial plc, through its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

