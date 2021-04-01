Persimmon’s (PSMMY) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

PSMMY has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Peel Hunt raised shares of Persimmon from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Persimmon from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $91.00.

Shares of PSMMY stock opened at $82.94 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.67. Persimmon has a twelve month low of $38.12 and a twelve month high of $87.00. The company has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.54.

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

