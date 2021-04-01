Ontex Group (OTCMKTS:ONXXF) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Barclays

Ontex Group (OTCMKTS:ONXXF) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS:ONXXF opened at $11.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.41. Ontex Group has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $11.50.
About Ontex Group
