Ontex Group (OTCMKTS:ONXXF) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Barclays

Ontex Group (OTCMKTS:ONXXF) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:ONXXF opened at $11.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.41. Ontex Group has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $11.50.

About Ontex Group

Ontex Group NV manufactures and sells personal hygiene solutions for baby, feminine, and adult care in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It offers baby care products, such as baby diapers and pants, and wet wipes; feminine care products, including sanitary towels, panty liners, and tampons; and adult incontinence products comprising adult pants and diapers, incontinence towels, and bed protection products.

