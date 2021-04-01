View (NASDAQ:VIEW) Shares Gap Up to $7.91

View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.91, but opened at $8.19. View shares last traded at $7.86, with a volume of 945 shares changing hands.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of View in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

View, Inc designs and manufactures glass systems for workplace, healthcare, education, and hospitality projects. It markets its products through direct sales and representatives in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Soladigm, Inc and changed its name to View, Inc in November 2012.

