Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,650,000 shares, a growth of 95.4% from the February 28th total of 5,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days.

SWCH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Switch in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist initiated coverage on Switch in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of Switch in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Switch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Switch presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.28.

Shares of SWCH opened at $16.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 125.09 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Switch has a one year low of $13.38 and a one year high of $19.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.46 and a 200-day moving average of $16.09.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The company had revenue of $127.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.36 million. Switch had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 2.90%. Switch’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Analysts expect that Switch will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. Switch’s payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 15,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total transaction of $259,173.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,159,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,742,356.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rob Roy sold 89,797 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $1,444,833.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 765,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,316,122.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Switch by 2.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 180,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Switch during the third quarter valued at $181,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Switch by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,980,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,752,000 after buying an additional 328,866 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Switch by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 152,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Switch during the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.47% of the company’s stock.

About Switch

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the internet.

