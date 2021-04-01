Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) Shares Gap Up to $10.40

Qiwi plc (NASDAQ:QIWI) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.40, but opened at $10.85. Qiwi shares last traded at $10.68, with a volume of 6,154 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on QIWI. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Qiwi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qiwi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Qiwi from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Qiwi from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $15.83.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $667.89 million, a PE ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.97.

Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The credit services provider reported $40.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $46.69 by ($6.37). Qiwi had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 16.07%. Analysts forecast that Qiwi plc will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Qiwi in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Qiwi by 83.7% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,656 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in shares of Qiwi by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 250,442 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,580,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Qiwi by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 27,550 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Qiwi by 13.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,825 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the period. 29.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qiwi Company Profile

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russia, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It operates through Payment Services, Consumer Financial Services, Small and Medium Enterprises, and Rocketbank segments.

