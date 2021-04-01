Telit Communications PLC (OTCMKTS:TTCNF) Short Interest Up 91.7% in March

Telit Communications PLC (OTCMKTS:TTCNF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, an increase of 91.7% from the February 28th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

OTCMKTS:TTCNF opened at $2.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.43. Telit Communications has a 52-week low of $1.06 and a 52-week high of $3.03.

Telit Communications Company Profile

Telit Communications PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of integrated products and services to support and enable Internet of Things (IoT) deployments in the Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. It operates in two segments, IoT Products; and Cloud & Connectivity.

