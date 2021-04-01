Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB) Short Interest Up 93.0% in March

Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, a growth of 93.0% from the February 28th total of 751,400 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 417,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TIMB shares. Scotiabank raised shares of TIM from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TIM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in TIM during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TIM in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TIM in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TIM in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of TIM in the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TIMB opened at $11.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.34. TIM has a 1-year low of $9.92 and a 1-year high of $14.85.

TIM SA operates as a telecommunication company in Brazil. The company offers mobile and fixed telephony, and Internet access via modem, tablet, and mobile phone, as well as ultra-broadband services. It also offers corporate solutions, including fixed voice and advanced data services for small, medium, and large companies.

