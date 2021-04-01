Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lattice Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops and markets high performance programmable logic devices and related development system software. Programmable logic devices are standard smiconductor components that can be configured by the end customer as specific logic functions, enabling shorter design cycle times and reduced developpment costs. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.56.

Shares of LSCC opened at $45.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.55 and a 200-day moving average of $40.34. Lattice Semiconductor has a one year low of $16.42 and a one year high of $51.49. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 136.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.18.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $107.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.33 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 16.60%. Analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 35,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.83, for a total value of $1,653,145.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 53,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,497,865.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John E. Major sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total transaction of $40,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,304,119.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 144,720 shares of company stock valued at $6,495,518 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 203,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,896,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 471.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink, as well as power and thermal management products; and development kits and boards.

