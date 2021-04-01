Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $21.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.89% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Holly Energy Partners, through its subsidiaries, will own and operate refined product pipelines and terminals primarily in West Texas, New Mexico, Arizona and Utah. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HEP. TheStreet raised Holly Energy Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Holly Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.43.

Shares of HEP opened at $19.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.12. Holly Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $9.52 and a 52-week high of $20.06.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $127.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.97 million. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 40.34% and a net margin of 32.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Holly Energy Partners will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Holly Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Holly Energy Partners by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Holly Energy Partners by 2.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 104,625 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Holly Energy Partners by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,498 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Holly Energy Partners by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 261,970 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after acquiring an additional 7,191 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

Holly Energy Partners Company Profile

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington.

