IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IZEA Worldwide Inc. develops software which connects creators with brands who compensate them to produce and distribute content. IZEA Worldwide Inc., formerly known as IZEA Inc., is headquartered in Winter Park, Florida. “

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded IZEA Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

IZEA stock opened at $3.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $205.57 million, a P/E ratio of -11.42 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. IZEA Worldwide has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $7.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.25 and its 200-day moving average is $2.35.

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). IZEA Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a negative net margin of 64.77%. Sell-side analysts forecast that IZEA Worldwide will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IZEA Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of IZEA Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of IZEA Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of IZEA Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $325,000. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IZEA Worldwide

IZEA Worldwide, Inc creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers and content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company engages creator for influencer marketing campaigns, or to create content for the marketers' use and distribution.

