Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Hits New 52-Week Low on Insider Selling

Shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $24.58 and last traded at $24.89, with a volume of 2026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.58.

Specifically, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 8,674,151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total value of $209,220,522.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Get Certara alerts:

CERT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Certara in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Certara in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Certara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Certara from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Certara in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.40.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.15.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $64.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.31 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Certara, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Certara during the fourth quarter worth about $99,386,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Certara during the fourth quarter worth about $66,678,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Certara during the fourth quarter worth about $40,076,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Certara during the fourth quarter worth about $35,205,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Certara during the fourth quarter worth about $32,406,000.

Certara Company Profile (NASDAQ:CERT)

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

Recommended Story: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.