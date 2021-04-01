Royal Bank of Canada Raises Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Price Target to $35.00

Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ATZAF. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Aritzia from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Aritzia from $23.50 to $29.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Aritzia from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Aritzia from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Aritzia from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.58.

Get Aritzia alerts:

Shares of Aritzia stock opened at $23.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.27. Aritzia has a one year low of $7.55 and a one year high of $26.04.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and head bands.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Aritzia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aritzia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.