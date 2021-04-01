Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Raised to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $43.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $41.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Harmony Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of HRMY opened at $33.04 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.58. The company has a quick ratio of 7.80, a current ratio of 7.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Harmony Biosciences has a 52-week low of $26.51 and a 52-week high of $52.74.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.16. Research analysts anticipate that Harmony Biosciences will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,295,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,176,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $798,000. 50.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients living with rare neurological disorders. Its lead product includes WAKIX (pitolisant) for the treatment of pediatric patients suffering from narcolepsy. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc was formerly known as Harmony Biosciences II, Inc and changed its name to Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc in February 2020.

