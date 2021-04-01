Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Upgraded by Truist to “Buy”

Truist upgraded shares of Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $74.00 price objective on the social networking company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $64.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cleveland Research upgraded Twitter from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Twitter from $77.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Twitter from $47.00 to $56.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Twitter from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Twitter from $55.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Twitter currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.06.

Get Twitter alerts:

Twitter stock opened at $63.63 on Monday. Twitter has a 12 month low of $22.36 and a 12 month high of $80.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.79 billion, a PE ratio of -46.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Twitter will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total value of $149,692.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Fox Martha Lane sold 1,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $100,085.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 80,695 shares of company stock worth $4,649,447. 2.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWTR. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 4,447 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,855 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 350.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 18,495 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 14,386 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 135.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,735,000. Institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.