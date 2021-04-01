Jet2 (OTCMKTS:DSKIF) Lifted to “Buy” at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Jet2 (OTCMKTS:DSKIF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS DSKIF opened at $36.83 on Monday. Jet2 has a 1-year low of $25.10 and a 1-year high of $36.83.
About Jet2
