Royal Mail plc (LON:RMG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Royal Mail plc (LON:RMG) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 390.55 ($5.10).

RMG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Royal Mail to GBX 708 ($9.25) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Royal Mail to GBX 704 ($9.20) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) target price on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Royal Mail to GBX 635 ($8.30) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 355 ($4.64) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th.

Shares of RMG stock opened at GBX 504.60 ($6.59) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £5.05 billion and a PE ratio of 229.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 482.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 350.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.44. Royal Mail has a twelve month low of GBX 121.92 ($1.59) and a twelve month high of GBX 531.20 ($6.94).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share. This represents a yield of 1.92%. This is an increase from Royal Mail’s previous dividend of $7.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Royal Mail’s dividend payout ratio is 3.41%.

In other Royal Mail news, insider Keith Williams bought 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 466 ($6.09) per share, with a total value of £31,688 ($41,400.57).

About Royal Mail

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, the Western United States, Canada, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

