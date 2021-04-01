PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.77.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PPL shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of PPL from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of PPL to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of PPL in a report on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of PPL from $29.50 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of PPL from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

In other news, EVP Joanne H. Raphael sold 4,589 shares of PPL stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $129,042.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,499,161.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 26,561 shares of PPL stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $734,146.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,492,090.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,897 shares of company stock worth $996,674 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in PPL by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,569,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,672,000 after buying an additional 46,406 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in PPL by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,426,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,614,000 after buying an additional 145,908 shares during the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC grew its stake in PPL by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 3,191,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,842,000 after buying an additional 470,920 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PPL during the 4th quarter worth $67,070,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in PPL by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,343,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,085,000 after buying an additional 19,617 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

PPL stock opened at $28.84 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.07. PPL has a twelve month low of $21.40 and a twelve month high of $30.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.72.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.02). PPL had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 21.93%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PPL will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.76%.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

