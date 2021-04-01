Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) vs. Focus Universal (NASDAQ:FCUV) Head to Head Contrast

Focus Universal (NASDAQ:FCUV) and Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Focus Universal and Roper Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Focus Universal 0 0 0 0 N/A Roper Technologies 2 0 6 0 2.50

Roper Technologies has a consensus price target of $433.50, indicating a potential upside of 7.48%. Given Roper Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Roper Technologies is more favorable than Focus Universal.

Risk & Volatility

Focus Universal has a beta of -0.28, suggesting that its share price is 128% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Roper Technologies has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.7% of Roper Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 63.1% of Focus Universal shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Roper Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Focus Universal and Roper Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Focus Universal -198.95% -54.89% -49.57% Roper Technologies 28.89% 13.53% 6.70%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Focus Universal and Roper Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Focus Universal $1.46 million 119.23 -$3.18 million N/A N/A Roper Technologies $5.37 billion 7.89 $1.77 billion $13.05 30.91

Roper Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Focus Universal.

Summary

Roper Technologies beats Focus Universal on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Focus Universal Company Profile

Focus Universal Inc. develops and manufactures smart instrumentation platform and device. The company offers Ubiquitor, a wireless sensor device with a universal sensor node and gateway system that uses a computer or mobile device as the output display module that displays the readings of various probe modules. Its smart instrumentation platform (USIP) utilizes mobile devices or computers to communicate with smart devices, such as sensors, probes, and controllers to monitor and control any functions. The company also offers digital sensors and horticultural sensors, as well as universal smart controller (USC), a controller device. Further, it provides filter and handheld meter products, including fan speed adjuster, carbon filter, and HEPA filtration devices, as well as digital light and quantum par meters. Focus Universal Inc. sells its air filtration systems through distributors. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Ontario, California.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc. designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations. It also provides cloud-based data, collaboration, and estimating automation software; electronic marketplace; visual effects and 3D content software; wireless sensor network and solutions; cloud-based software solutions; supply chain software; health care service and software; RFID card readers; data analytics and information; pharmacy software; and toll system and products, transaction and violation processing services, and intelligent traffic systems. In addition, the company offers precision rubber and polymer testing instruments, and data analysis software; ultrasound accessories; radiotherapy solutions; testing and analyzing plastic solutions; dispensers and metering pumps; control valves; precision weighing equipment; automated surgical scrub and linen dispensing equipment; water meters; optical and electromagnetic measurement systems; automated leak detection equipment; medical devices; products and services for water and gas utilities; and equipment and consumables. It also provides temperature control and emergency shutoff valves; turbomachinery control hardware, software, and services; specialized pumps; flow meter calibrators and controllers; vibration monitoring systems and controls; analytical instrument; drilling power section; pressure and level sensors; and non-destructive testing equipment. The company was formerly known as Roper Industries, Inc. and changed its name to Roper Technologies, Inc. in April 2015. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

