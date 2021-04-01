Head to Head Analysis: Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) vs. UBS Group (NYSE:UBS)

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) and UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bank First and UBS Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank First $101.80 million 5.69 $26.69 million $3.87 19.38 UBS Group $28.31 billion 2.01 $4.30 billion $1.14 13.62

UBS Group has higher revenue and earnings than Bank First. UBS Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bank First, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.2% of Bank First shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.6% of UBS Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of Bank First shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of UBS Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Bank First has a beta of 0.38, indicating that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UBS Group has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Bank First pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. UBS Group pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Bank First pays out 21.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. UBS Group pays out 10.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Bank First has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and UBS Group has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Bank First and UBS Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank First 28.94% 13.19% 1.40% UBS Group 17.34% 9.82% 0.54%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Bank First and UBS Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank First 0 1 0 0 2.00 UBS Group 1 6 8 0 2.47

Bank First currently has a consensus target price of $60.00, suggesting a potential downside of 19.99%. Given Bank First’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Bank First is more favorable than UBS Group.

Summary

Bank First beats UBS Group on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bank First Company Profile

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin. The company offers demand, time, and savings deposits; checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products. The company's loan products include real estate loans, including commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and home equity loans; commercial and industrial loans for working capital, accounts receivable, inventory financing, and other business purposes; construction and development loans; residential 1-4 family loans; and consumer loans for personal and household purposes, including secured and unsecured installment loans. It also provides credit cards; ATM processing; insurance; data processing and information technology; investment and safekeeping; treasury management; and online, telephone, and mobile banking services. It operates through 22 branches in Manitowoc, Outagamie, Brown, Winnebago, Sheboygan, Waupaca, Ozaukee, Monroe, Jefferson, and Barron counties in Wisconsin. The company was formerly known as Bank First National Corporation and changed its name to Bank First Corporation in June 2019. Bank First Corporation was founded in 1894 and is headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, as well as lending solutions, to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients. This segment also provides wealth planning, investing, philanthropy, corporate and banking services, and family advisory services, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions. The Personal & Corporate Banking division provides banking products and services, such as deposits, cards, and online and mobile banking, as well as lending, investments, and retirement services. The Asset Management division offers equities, fixed income, hedge funds, real estate and private markets, indexed and alternative beta strategies, asset allocation and currency investment strategies, customized multi-asset solutions, advisory and fiduciary services, and multi-manager hedge fund solutions and advisory services. The Investment Bank division advises clients on strategic business opportunities and helps them raise capital to fund their activities; enables its clients to buy, sell, and finance securities on capital markets and to manage their risks and liquidity; and offers clients differentiated content on major financial markets and securities. This division serves institutional, corporate, and wealth management clients. The company was formerly known as UBS AG and changed its name to UBS Group AG in December 2014. UBS Group AG was founded in 1862 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

