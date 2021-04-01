Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) PT Raised to $25.00 at Stephens

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Stephens from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Stephens’ price target suggests a potential upside of 21.01% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on RF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $16.00 to $18.50 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.82.
Shares of RF opened at $20.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.41. Regions Financial has a 1 year low of $7.90 and a 1 year high of $22.61.
In other Regions Financial news, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 56,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $1,135,853.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 219,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,443,863.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO John B. Owen sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total transaction of $1,329,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 70,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,244,415.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,822,024 shares of the bank’s stock worth $545,211,000 after buying an additional 11,228,412 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $178,574,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 594.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,163,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,080,000 after acquiring an additional 10,413,412 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 1,202.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,848,835 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,043,000 after buying an additional 3,553,401 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 80.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,127,019 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,768,000 after buying an additional 2,727,960 shares during the period. 71.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Regions Financial
Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.
