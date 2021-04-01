Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) PT Raised to $25.00 at Stephens

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Stephens from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Stephens’ price target suggests a potential upside of 21.01% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on RF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $16.00 to $18.50 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.82.

Shares of RF opened at $20.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.41. Regions Financial has a 1 year low of $7.90 and a 1 year high of $22.61.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 5.61%. Equities analysts expect that Regions Financial will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Regions Financial news, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 56,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $1,135,853.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 219,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,443,863.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO John B. Owen sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total transaction of $1,329,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 70,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,244,415.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,822,024 shares of the bank’s stock worth $545,211,000 after buying an additional 11,228,412 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $178,574,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 594.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,163,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,080,000 after acquiring an additional 10,413,412 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 1,202.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,848,835 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,043,000 after buying an additional 3,553,401 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 80.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,127,019 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,768,000 after buying an additional 2,727,960 shares during the period. 71.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

