Lassonde Industries (OTCMKTS:LSDAF) Given New $220.00 Price Target at Desjardins

Lassonde Industries (OTCMKTS:LSDAF) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Desjardins from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price objective points to a potential upside of 67.93% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lassonde Industries in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of LSDAF opened at $131.01 on Tuesday.

Lassonde Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also offers cranberry sauces; and develops, manufactures, and markets specialty food products, including fondue broths and sauces, and pasta sauces.

