Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) Price Target Cut to $18.00

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at R. F. Lafferty from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. R. F. Lafferty’s price target indicates a potential upside of 99.34% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Roth Capital lowered Canoo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $30.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of GOEV stock opened at $9.03 on Tuesday. Canoo has a 52-week low of $8.52 and a 52-week high of $24.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.19.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Canoo during the fourth quarter worth about $16,735,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Canoo during the fourth quarter worth about $5,269,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Canoo in the fourth quarter worth about $1,027,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Canoo in the fourth quarter worth about $932,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in Canoo in the fourth quarter worth about $916,000.

Canoo Company Profile

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers business-to-business (B2B) delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, lifestyle vehicles, and sport vehicles using skateboard architecture technology.

