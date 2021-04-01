Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Roth Capital

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) was downgraded by investment analysts at Roth Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $12.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $30.00. Roth Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 32.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, R. F. Lafferty started coverage on shares of Canoo in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE:GOEV opened at $9.03 on Tuesday. Canoo has a fifty-two week low of $8.52 and a fifty-two week high of $24.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.19.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in Canoo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canoo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Canoo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Canoo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canoo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

About Canoo

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers business-to-business (B2B) delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, lifestyle vehicles, and sport vehicles using skateboard architecture technology.

