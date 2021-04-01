Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) vs. Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) Critical Analysis

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) and Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Crédit Agricole shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.0% of Private Bancorp of America shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Crédit Agricole and Private Bancorp of America, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crédit Agricole 1 1 4 0 2.50 Private Bancorp of America 0 0 1 0 3.00

Private Bancorp of America has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential downside of 37.50%. Given Private Bancorp of America’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Private Bancorp of America is more favorable than Crédit Agricole.

Profitability

This table compares Crédit Agricole and Private Bancorp of America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crédit Agricole 19.31% 3.21% 0.19% Private Bancorp of America N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Crédit Agricole and Private Bancorp of America’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crédit Agricole $22.57 billion 1.86 $8.06 billion $0.78 9.23 Private Bancorp of America $52.99 million 2.54 -$430,000.00 N/A N/A

Crédit Agricole has higher revenue and earnings than Private Bancorp of America.

Summary

Crédit Agricole beats Private Bancorp of America on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crédit Agricole

Credit Agricole SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: French Retail Banking – Regional Banks, French Retail Banking – LCL, International Retail Banking, Savings Management & Insurance, Specialized Financial Services, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Corporate Centre. The French Retail Banking – Regional Banks segment provides banking and financial services for individual customers, farmers, small businesses, corporate and local authorities. The French Retail Banking – LCL segment offers asset management, insurance, and wealth management products. The International Retail Banking segment covers foreign subsidiaries and investments that are involved in retail banking. The Asset gathering segment offers: asset management activities; asset servicing for institutions; life insurance and personal insurance; property and casualty insurance; credit insurance activities; and private banking activities conducted mainly by CA Indosuez Private Banking and by Crédit Agricole subsidiaries. The Specialized Financial Services segment provides consumer financing services and specialized financial services such as factoring and leasing and this segment also handles the group subsidiaries which provides financial products and services to individual customers, small businesses, corporates and local authorities in France and abroad. The Large customers segment operates in capital markets, investment banking, and financing activities. The Corporate Center segment involves central body function, asset and liability management, and results of the private equity business and various companies of the group. The company was founded on November 5, 1894 and is headquartered in Montrouge, France.

About Private Bancorp of America

Private Bancorp of America, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for CalPrivate Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in California. The company's personal banking services include personal checking and savings, money market, certificate of deposit, and retirement accounts; additional services, such as direct deposits, online banking, ATMs/debit cards, credit cards, savings/line of credit, overdraft protection, and safe deposit boxes; and certificate of deposit account registry services. Its business banking services consist of business checking and savings accounts, sweep accounts; and business services comprising treasury management, merchant card, bill pay, positive pay, e-statement, remote deposit capture, wire transfer services, electronic payments and collections, electronic check acceptance, account reconciliation, cash vault, and gift and business credit cards, as well as funds management services. The company also offers commercial real estate, small business administration, construction, and equipment and business expansion loans, as well as revolving lines of credit and letters of credit. The company operates offices in La Jolla, San Diego, Coronado, Newport Beach, Beverly Hills, El Segundo, Temecula, Redlands, and San Marcos. Private Bancorp of America, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

