VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) Short Interest Update

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, an increase of 96.2% from the February 28th total of 7,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 160,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning boosted its stake in VOC Energy Trust by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 161,390 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 6,531 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VOC Energy Trust by 104.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,722 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 22,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VOC Energy Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 4.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get VOC Energy Trust alerts:

Shares of VOC opened at $3.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.39. VOC Energy Trust has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $3.81. The company has a market cap of $59.50 million, a P/E ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.0638 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.29%.

About VOC Energy Trust

VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. The company has an 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2019, its underlying properties had interests in 475.9 net producing wells and 52,233.0 net acres; and had proved reserves of approximately 3.2 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBoe) attributable to the portion of the Kansas underlying properties, and approximately 5.7 MMBoe attributable to the Texas underlying properties.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for VOC Energy Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VOC Energy Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.