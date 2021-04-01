Short Interest in Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR) Grows By 100.0%

Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN IOR opened at $11.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $46.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.28. Income Opportunity Realty Investors has a 1-year low of $8.32 and a 1-year high of $17.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.55.

Income Opportunity Realty Investors Company Profile

Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a portfolio of equity real estate in Texas, including undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct equity ownership and partnerships. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.incomeopp-realty.com.

