Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II (NASDAQ:DGNS) Short Interest Up 97.8% in March

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II (NASDAQ:DGNS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,500 shares, an increase of 97.8% from the February 28th total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 196,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II stock opened at $10.28 on Thursday. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II has a 52 week low of $9.99 and a 52 week high of $14.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.45.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DGNS. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,439,000. Indaba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,704,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,420,000. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,420,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,790,000.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Beta Corp. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp.

