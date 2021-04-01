JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Price Target to GBX 320

Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 320 ($4.18) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group downgraded Crest Nicholson to a sell rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 315 ($4.12) in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.31) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.31) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crest Nicholson presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 297.63 ($3.89).

Get Crest Nicholson alerts:

Shares of LON CRST opened at GBX 408 ($5.33) on Monday. Crest Nicholson has a twelve month low of GBX 159.85 ($2.09) and a twelve month high of GBX 416.97 ($5.45). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 355.77 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 297.01. The company has a market capitalization of £1.05 billion and a PE ratio of -97.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.54.

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and regeneration schemes, as well as commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Crest Nicholson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crest Nicholson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.