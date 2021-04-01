JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) Price Target to GBX 2,100

Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
Shares of OXIG opened at GBX 1,906 ($24.90) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,861.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,840.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of £1.10 billion and a PE ratio of 31.14. Oxford Instruments has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,116 ($14.58) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,175 ($28.42).
