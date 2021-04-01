JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) Price Target to GBX 2,100

Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Shares of OXIG opened at GBX 1,906 ($24.90) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,861.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,840.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of £1.10 billion and a PE ratio of 31.14. Oxford Instruments has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,116 ($14.58) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,175 ($28.42).

About Oxford Instruments

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United Kingdom, China, Japan, the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Materials and Characterisation, Research and Discovery, and Service and Healthcare segments.

