Sanne Group’s (SNN) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Sanne Group (LON:SNN) in a research report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 725 ($9.47) price target on the stock.

Shares of LON:SNN opened at GBX 655 ($8.56) on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 583.62 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 593.04. The company has a market cap of £964.75 million and a PE ratio of 38.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.91. Sanne Group has a 12-month low of GBX 525 ($6.86) and a 12-month high of GBX 712 ($9.30).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 9.90 ($0.13) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This is an increase from Sanne Group’s previous dividend of $4.80. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%. Sanne Group’s payout ratio is 0.82%.

In related news, insider Rupert Robson acquired 8,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 567 ($7.41) per share, for a total transaction of £49,998.06 ($65,322.79).

About Sanne Group

Sanne Group plc provides alternative asset and corporate administration services worldwide. The company operates through EMEA, Asia-Pacific & Mauritius, Channel Islands, and North America segments. It offers alternative asset services comprising private debt fund administration, capital markets, depositary, and loan agency and security trustee services to banks, insurance companies, and asset managers; real estate fund and corporate administration, real estate accounting, and complementary services; private equity fund administration, corporate administration, and portfolio monitoring services; and hedge fund administration services, as well as acts as an alternative investment fund manager.

