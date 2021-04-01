FY2023 EPS Estimates for Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Cut by Analyst

Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Daimler in a report issued on Sunday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Houchois now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $12.92 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $13.18. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter. Daimler had a return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 0.17%. The business had revenue of $55.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.99 billion.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DDAIF. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oddo Bhf upgraded Daimler from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Daimler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DDAIF opened at $89.49 on Tuesday. Daimler has a fifty-two week low of $26.25 and a fifty-two week high of $89.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $95.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 526.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.66.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.6319 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 1.87%.

About Daimler

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

