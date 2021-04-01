easyJet (LON:EZJ) PT Raised to GBX 960 at Berenberg Bank

easyJet (LON:EZJ) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 850 ($11.11) to GBX 960 ($12.54) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential downside of 1.86% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on EZJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 710 ($9.28) price objective on easyJet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,125 ($14.70) target price on easyJet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) target price on easyJet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on easyJet from GBX 630 ($8.23) to GBX 850 ($11.11) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 915.78 ($11.96).

LON EZJ opened at GBX 978.20 ($12.78) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £4.47 billion and a PE ratio of -3.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 937.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 755.15. easyJet has a 1-year low of GBX 445.70 ($5.82) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,063.50 ($13.89). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.20, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

In other news, insider Julie Southern bought 1,943 shares of easyJet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,024 ($13.38) per share, with a total value of £19,896.32 ($25,994.67). Also, insider Moni Mannings bought 2,622 shares of easyJet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 763 ($9.97) per share, with a total value of £20,005.86 ($26,137.78).

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

