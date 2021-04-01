Zacks Investment Research Upgrades OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) to Hold

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OFG Bancorp is a financial holding company that conducts its business activities through its subsidiaries, primarily in Puerto Rico. The company’s product and services consist of consumer banking and lending, commercial banking and wealth management. It offers residential mortgages, auto loans and leases, credit cards, business loans, commercial mortgages and leasing, cash management, transactional services, international trade financing, financial planning, money management, investment brokerage, corporate and individual trust, retirement products programs, and insurance. OFG Bancorp., formerly known as Oriental Financial Group Inc., is based in San Juan, Puerto Rico. “

OFG Bancorp stock opened at $22.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. OFG Bancorp has a 52-week low of $9.38 and a 52-week high of $23.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 1.63.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $133.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.40 million. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 9.13%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that OFG Bancorp will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Cesar A. Ortiz sold 1,944 shares of OFG Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $36,955.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,054.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Pedro Morazzani sold 5,000 shares of OFG Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,426 shares of company stock valued at $287,972 in the last quarter. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OFG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in OFG Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in OFG Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in OFG Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in OFG Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in OFG Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $147,000. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OFG Bancorp Company Profile

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides various banking and financial services. It operates in three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending; financial planning; and corporate and individual trust services.

