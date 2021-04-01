Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $42.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.05% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Maxar Technologies Inc. provides space technology solutions. The company engages in developing and sustaining the infrastructure and delivering the information, services, systems of space for commercial and government markets. It offers vertically integrated capabilities and expertise including satellites, Earth imagery, robotics, geospatial data and analytics. The company’s portfolio of commercial space brands includes MDA, SSL, DigitalGlobe and Radiant Solutions. Maxar Technologies Inc. is based in Westminster, United States. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MAXR. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Maxar Technologies from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist Securities started coverage on Maxar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on Maxar Technologies from $26.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Maxar Technologies from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Maxar Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.91.

MAXR stock opened at $37.82 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Maxar Technologies has a twelve month low of $8.65 and a twelve month high of $58.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.45.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.47). Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 23.17%. The business had revenue of $467.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Maxar Technologies will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel L. Jablonsky purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.72 per share, with a total value of $53,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $311,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,825,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,343,000 after purchasing an additional 404,179 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 172.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 26,756 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 136,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 82,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 16,533 shares during the last quarter. 70.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

