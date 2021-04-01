NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NovoCure Limited is an oncology company. The Company is engaged in developing a therapy called Tumor Treating Fields for the treatment of solid tumor cancers. It operates primarily in the United States, Germany, Switzerland and Japan. NovoCure Limited is based in Saint Helier, Channel Islands. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on NVCR. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of NovoCure from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of NovoCure from $110.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet cut NovoCure from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Truist increased their price target on NovoCure from $118.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on NovoCure from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.13.

NASDAQ:NVCR opened at $132.18 on Thursday. NovoCure has a 52 week low of $55.40 and a 52 week high of $194.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of 695.72 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $152.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.62.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09). NovoCure had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. NovoCure’s revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NovoCure will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NovoCure news, General Counsel Todd Christopher Longsworth sold 63,814 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.48, for a total value of $11,006,638.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 123,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,296,795.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NovoCure during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NovoCure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in NovoCure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in NovoCure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,261,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NovoCure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. 71.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NovoCure

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

