Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Raised by Analyst

Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Evans Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.79.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Evans Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

NYSEAMERICAN EVBN opened at $33.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.64. Evans Bancorp has a one year low of $21.70 and a one year high of $36.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $183.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 1.16.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.22. Evans Bancorp had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The company had revenue of $21.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.36 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Evans Bancorp by 572.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,123 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Evans Bancorp by 317.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 956 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Evans Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Evans Bancorp by 84.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 2,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Evans Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.81% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Evans Bancorp’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a yield of 4.1%. Evans Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

About Evans Bancorp

Evans Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in Western New York. It operates in two segments, Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities. The company offers deposit products, which include checking and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

