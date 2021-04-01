Ceres Power (OTCMKTS:CPWHF) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Ceres Power (OTCMKTS:CPWHF) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS CPWHF opened at $17.38 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.12. Ceres Power has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $22.34.

Ceres Power Company Profile

Ceres Power Holdings plc, a fuel cell technology and engineering company, engages in the development and commercialization of fuel cell technology in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company offers SteelCell, a perforated sheet of steel with special screen-printed ceramic layers that converts fuel directly into electrical power.

